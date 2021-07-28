A Total War Saga: Troy Will Receive Dlc About Mythical Monsters









Authors A Total War Saga: Troy presented a supplement called “Mify» (Mythos), dedicated to legendary monsters.

Cerberus, a griffin, and a hydra will appear in the add-on – the monsters cannot be simply included in their own army, they must first be tracked. In addition, centaurs, harpies, and cyclops will be represented among the mythical creatures.

Among other things, if you please the gods in battle, the player will receive special abilities like “Zeus’s Lightning”.

The release of the add-on is scheduled for September 2.











