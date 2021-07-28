Bioware Reveals Popular Player Decisions in Mass Effect Legendary Edition

BioWare has shared its Mass Effect Legendary Edition global player stats, revealing the various outcomes and fates of the characters.
68% of players chose a male Shepard of Earth origin (52%) with a psychological profile of a survivor (44%). The traveler and the colonist were taken by 27% and 21%, while the heroes of the war and the ruthless were 43% and 13%, respectively.
Classes
- Soldier – 40%
- Vanguard – 21%
- Stormtrooper – 15%
- Adept – 11%
- Guardian – 8%
- Engineer – 5%.
Global solutions
- 60% saved Ashley on Vermire (ME1)
- 94% of Rex survived on Vermire (ME1)
- 93% saved Queen Rachni (ME1)
- 93% teamed up with Rahni (ME3)
- 7% didn’t save the queen in ME1 and 67% killed the reaper queen in ME3
- 96% Forgiven Tali (ME2)
- 96% healed genophage (ME3)
- 68% hit a reporter
- 100% spent too much time looking for the last custodian (ME1).
Most popular partners
- Garrus
- Tali
- Liara
- Rex
- Ashley
- Kaidan.
Who is most likely to survive a suicide mission (ME2)
- Garrus
- Jacob
- Grant
- Miranda
- Legion
- Samara
- Kasumi
- Thain
- Zayed
- Jack
- Tali
- Mordin
Rannoch Situation Resolution (ME3)
- Reaching the world – 80%
- Took the side of the Geth – 11%
- Took the side of the quarians – 8%.
Infographics