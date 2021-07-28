Blightbound Left Early Access









Studio Ronimo Games and publisher Devolver Digital announced the release of version 1.0 of the dark and stylish thriller multiplayer Blightbound. After spending a year in Steam Early Access, the game was officially released.

At the same time, Blightbound was released on the Xbox One and PlayStation 4. At the same time, the game supports cross-platform, so players can join groups regardless of the version of the game to fight with squads of mystical monsters, collect valuable trophies and revive fallen heroes to add them to their roster.

In Blightbound, three heroes venture into handcrafted dungeons to battle the creatures of the Plague, a mysterious mist that envelops the earth. Each player plays a specific role in the team: warrior, assassin, or magician. And the efforts of the entire group are required not only for the boss fights but also for solving puzzles.











