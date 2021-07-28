Dark Souls Remastered Steam Discount Expires in September









Bandai Namco has announced that the special 50% discount on Dark Souls Remaster for original owners on Steam will soon be ending – it will close on September 30th.

The promotion has been available for more than three years – from May 24, 2018. Now the game is sold for 1199 rubles, while the owners of the original can purchase it for 599 rubles.

Recently, some Bandai Namco projects have risen in price on Russian Steam, among which were the second and third Dark Souls. For some reason, the original remaster remained at the same price.










