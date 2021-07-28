End of Dragons Expansion for Guild Wars 2 Coming February 2022









Developers from the ArenaNet studio have presented a cinematic trailer for the End of Dragons expansion for MMORPG Guild Wars 2 . In the video, the authors announced that the expansion will be released in February 2022.

Main Features of End of Dragons:

the continent of Canthan;

9 new elite specializations;

siege turtle combat mount (one player controls the animal, and the other controls the weapon);

the ability to travel and fish on your own boat;

new legendary weapons;

“Strike missions” for units with the ability to earn rewards;

and other.

You can pre-order End of Dragons here .







