Wednesday, July 28, 2021
More
    HomeGames
    Cornelius Chandler

    Latest Posts

    End of Dragons Expansion for Guild Wars 2 Coming February 2022




    Developers from the ArenaNet studio have presented a cinematic trailer for the End of Dragons expansion for MMORPG Guild Wars 2 . In the video, the authors announced that the expansion will be released in February 2022.

    Main Features of End of Dragons:
    • the continent of Canthan;
    • 9 new elite specializations;
    • siege turtle combat mount (one player controls the animal, and the other controls the weapon);
    • the ability to travel and fish on your own boat;
    • new legendary weapons;
    • “Strike missions” for units with the ability to earn rewards;
    • and other.
    You can pre-order End of Dragons here.




    Cornelius Chandler

    RELATED ARTICLES

    Latest Posts

    Don't Miss

    Stay in touch

    To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

    Hollywood

    Music

    Beauty

    Fashion

    Stay in touch

    To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

    Contact us