Fans Find Metal Gear Solid’s Snake on New Abandoned Poster









The creators of the mystical project Abandoned have published a fresh horror poster in light of the upcoming release of a special application for viewing the trailer for the game on PlayStation 5.

The figure in the background attracted the most attention – a man with a bandage over his left eye. Just like Solid Snake in Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots and Solidus Snake in Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty.

Another interesting detail is the inscription above the logo of the game, which for some reason was smeared over. Hideo Kojima did something similar during the announcement of Metal Gear Solid V when he hid MGS V in the logo of The Phantom Pain.

In addition, the poster was published with the caption “ Are you ready? “(Are you ready?), Which for some reason many took as a reference to the phrase” Made you wait? “(Kept you waiting, huh?).

In addition, it looks like the character in the background could be a regular 3D model from the Unreal Engine store.

The Abandoned app will be released on August 10 – there will be an immediate “prologue” available. Preloading starts tomorrow, July 29th. The game will be released before the end of the year on PS5.









