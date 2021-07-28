Fans of the Last of Us: Part II Unearthed Unused Dialogue About Ellie’s Tattoo









Reddit user taegukie collected from the recordings of unused phrases for The Last of Us: Part II dialogue between Joel and Ellie about the tattoo of the main character of the game.

Spoiler alert!

It is assumed that the dialogue was to take place within the next chapter-flashback Finding Strings.

– I noticed that her, uh, hologram … This thing with the map … It’s a moth. So this is where your tattoo came from?

– Ugh … Maybe? … It sounded judgmental.

– I do not judge. Just curious.

– Lier!

– Well, as I said, I’m not judging … I think the moth is cute.

The hologram that Joel mentions belongs to Dr. Daniela Star, a character in the fictional Savage Starlight comic strip in The Last of Us universe. Also, a collectible card with the image of Star can be found in the second part.

Apparently, the authors originally planned another source of inspiration for Ellie’s tattoo, but later changed it to Joel’s guitar. Recall that with the help of a tattoo, Ellie hides a scar from an infected bite.









