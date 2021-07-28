Former Head of Sony Studios Doubts the Sustainability of the Xbox Game Pass Model









The former head of Sony’s internal studios, Sean Leiden, in an interview with GamesIndustry.biz, expressed doubts about the sustainability of the Xbox Game Pass model and its potential to expand the console market.

“It’s very difficult to release a $ 120 million game on a $ 10 a month subscription. If you calculate it, you must have 500 million subscribers before you can start earning a return on your investment. This is why you need to take a losing lead position right now to try to grow that base. Still, if you only have 250 million consoles, you won’t get to half a billion subscribers. So how do you achieve the impossible? Nobody has figured it out yet. ”- Sean Leiden.

Leiden noted that hundreds of millions of mobile gamers could be added to the 250 million consoles around the world, but these are different categories, albeit interrelated.

“Over time, we realized that mobile games don’t necessarily lead to consoles. It’s just a different activity for people at different times of the day. People don’t buy consoles because they need more steel and plastic in the living room. People buy consoles because they want access to content. ”- Sean Leiden

Leiden believes that expanding the console market can be done by finding a way to deliver content to people’s homes without a box. But existing solutions are limited by the quality of the internet connection and the lack of a working business model.

In a fresh financial report, Microsoft did not name the number of Xbox Game Pass subscribers, but by the end of last year, the figure had grown to 18 million.









