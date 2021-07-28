Wednesday, July 28, 2021
    Cornelius Chandler

    Fortnite Will Host a Concert Next Saturday – Looks Like Ariana Grande




    After a series of leaks Epic Games start teaser the next big event for Fortnite – looks like it will be the concert of Ariana Grande. It starts on August 7th at 01:05 UTC. 

    The event will mark the first big Fortnite event since last December when players fought Galactus alongside the heroes of the Marvel  Universe in Battle Royale. By the way, the topic of the current season of the project is aliens. 

    In addition to the concert, players will be able to purchase themed cosmetics, including the singer’s skin.





