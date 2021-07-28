GTA United Authors Removed Their Mod for Fear of DMCA









Not so long ago, Take-Two, citing copyright, forced the creators of a number of popular custom modifications to close their projects. This also affected mods ten years or more ago.

The GTA United project was not hit this time. However, its creators decided to play it safe and themselves announced the closure and removal of the mod. At the same time, the predecessor projects, VC2SA and LC2SA, will be closed. It is no longer officially downloadable.

According to the team of modders, Take-Two and Rockstar Games are gradually tightening the screws more and more for the creators of user-generated content. And the fact that projects dating back many years come to the attention does not bode well for enthusiastic fashion designers.

The GTA United mod was created based on Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas and the Vice City 2 San Andreas and Liberty City 2 San Andreas modifications. In it, the San Andreas map was replaced with a combined map of Grand Theft Auto 3 and Grand Theft Auto: Vice City.

The first beta version of GTA United was released in 2007. And in December 2021, the release of the version of GTA United 1.2 took place, which has existed until now.











