Halo Infinite Multiplayer Testing to Begin July 29th









Netizens report that they have started receiving invitations to the first technical testing of Halo Infinite multiplayer. Testing will take place from July 29 to August 1.

The developers of the shooter studio 343 Industries announced that they will conduct a live broadcast, in which they will share the details of testing. The stream will begin at midnight on July 28-29 and will air on Twitch and YouTube.

Previously Halo Infinite authors reported new details about the season multiplayer. Recall that the online component of the shooter will be shareware.

Halo Infinite will be released later this year on Xbox Series, Xbox One, and PC, as well as Xbox Game Pass. Then the first season of multiplayer starts.










