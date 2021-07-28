Hell Let Loose Left Early Access









Publisher Team17 and studio Black Matter announced on the official Steam fixing release strategic command shooter Hell for Let Loose. The game was released in Early Access in June 2019 and has garnered very positive reviews during that time.

The release of Hell Let Loose was timed with a large-scale update Update 10. It opened a new, Eastern, front in the game about the Second World War. The free update opened up two new maps, the Russian steppe of Kursk and the city wastelands of Stalingrad, and added more than twenty new types of weapons and devices, four vehicles, and the entire Soviet army to the game.

In Hell Let Loose, players engage in massive battles of 50 players on one side on a dozen maps depicting the most important battles on the Western and Eastern Fronts. There are fourteen combat roles available to players: engineers, snipers, tank commanders, and crew members, medics, and support services.

Those who log in before August 10 will receive a free Silver Vanguard expansion pack .











