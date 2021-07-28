Horror Shooter SCP: Pandemic Beta to Begin One Month Before Early Access









Independent “remote” studio Affray a couple of weeks ago brought up its first major project on Kickstarter: the online tactical first-person horror shooter SCP: Pandemic. And now she announced that a month before the start of Early Access, she will conduct a closed beta test for contributors.

Players will have to confront the sinister SCP Foundation corporation, which is trying to regulate the number of humanity, provoking a pandemic. As a result, a zombie apocalypse happened in the world.

In the game, squads of eight players will have to go to clean up the places of infection and fight not only with the infected but also with the terrible inventions of the corporation. Early Access, due to kick off this year, will begin at Site 12, the site of the Psi-Z human extermination program.

At the moment, the game has collected a little over 18 thousand dollars out of the required 80 thousand. But the developers still have 20 days left.











