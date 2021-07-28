Microsoft Flight Simulator Now Performs About 50-100% Better on PC









Today is a big day for Microsoft Flight Simulator – the game came out on the Xbox Series and received a big patch to improve performance on the PC.

The Verge editor noted a huge increase in frame rate even on his top-end computer with an Intel Core i9-11900K and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti – where it used to be 45 frames per second, it became 68 FPS. It’s on ultra graphics at 1440p.

In New York, for example, it turns out to achieve a stable 80 frames per second. In general, according to the journalist, the game began to work several times more stable – there were several times fewer random drops in the frame rate.

The developers from Asobo themselves tested the game on the Core i7-9700K and RTX 2060 Super – where the performance has approximately doubled, from 30 to 60 FPS.

Such a significant increase was achieved thanks to the rewriting of the engine – without switching to DirectX 12. On the PC, the simulator still runs on DX 11, while the console version is immediately launched on DX 12.

When MFS shifts to DX 12 on PC, ray tracing will appear in the game, which will affect the display of water, shadows, and reflections. The date of the transition has not yet been announced.









