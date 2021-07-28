Mobile Dr. Mario World Will Close on November 1st









Nintendo announced the closure of Dr. Mario World – the shareware mobile project will not be able to play from November 1. At the same time, from today, the developers are turning off the opportunity to purchase diamonds.

The company notes that if you try to launch the game after November 1, a notification will be displayed that the game is out of service, so play Dr. Mario World will fail.

Recall Dr. Mario World was released on iOS and Android about two years ago, on July 10, 2019. As noted by analyst Daniel Ahmad, the game showed sad results – the lowest profit among all Nintendo projects.









