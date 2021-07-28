







Developers from Capcom have announced that Monster Hunter Rise will crossover with Okami.

Already on July 30, a special event quest will appear in the role-playing action movie. The reward for completing this is the Ammy Costume, a layered armor set for the Palamute pet.

The set is made in the form of the Japanese goddess of the Sun Amaterasu in the shape of a she-wolf from Okami. As a reminder, Palamute helps in combat and is used to move.

The authors note that the next crossover will take place in Monster Hunter Rise in August. In addition, two more crossovers await players in the fall.











