Wednesday, July 28, 2021
More
    HomeGames
    Cornelius Chandler

    Latest Posts

    Monster Hunter Rise Will Crossover With Okami




    Developers from Capcom have announced that Monster Hunter Rise will crossover with Okami.

    Already on July 30, a special event quest will appear in the role-playing action movie. The reward for completing this is the Ammy Costume, a layered armor set for the Palamute pet.

    The set is made in the form of the Japanese goddess of the Sun Amaterasu in the shape of a she-wolf from Okami. As a reminder, Palamute helps in combat and is used to move.

    The authors note that the next crossover will take place in Monster Hunter Rise in August. In addition, two more crossovers await players in the fall.





    Cornelius Chandler

    RELATED ARTICLES

    Latest Posts

    Don't Miss

    Stay in touch

    To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

    Hollywood

    Music

    Beauty

    Fashion

    Stay in touch

    To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

    Contact us