NieR Re [In] Carnation Release May Be Delayed









Tomorrow, July 28, Square Enix planned to release the mobile team action movie NieR Re [in] carnation on iOS and Android. However, this may not happen: the company has warned that the application is still being tested. And its results will show whether the game is ready for release.

In the near future, the developers promise to report on the results and warn if they are forced to take a delay for further preparation for the release of the game. They apologize to those whose plans may be disrupted by these unforeseen events.

The main character of NieR Re [in] carnation is a girl who wakes up in a strange place. For some reason, she does not remember how she got here, but at night she is tormented by nightmares, and not her neck she wears a collar. With the help of a mysterious creature calling herself Mom, she tries to explore the world and understand what its meaning is.

Pre-registration is open at both stores.












