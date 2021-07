IO Interactive has released a fresh update for HITMAN III, which kicks off the new season of The Seven Deadly Sins – Lust.

In addition to new content, the Russian language (as well as Japanese and Chinese) has finally been added to the game. On the absence of translation, it became known shortly before the release, and the local distributor ” Softklab ” explained this solution to developers.

Lust is the fourth of seven seasons of HITMAN III.