The media noticed that a page for the adventure game Submerged: Hidden Depths appeared on Steam.

Submerged: Hidden Depths was originally released last December only on Google Stadia. The game is being developed by the Uppercut Games studio.

The release date for Submerged: Hidden Depths on Steam has not yet been announced. Orcs Must Die 3 and Super Bomberman R Online have already lost their exclusive status for Google Stadia.