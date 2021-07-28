Wednesday, July 28, 2021
More
    HomeGames
    Cornelius Chandler

    Latest Posts

    The Creators of Dreams Will Release a Co-Op Game in Dreams – Ancient Dangers: A Bat’s Tale




    Media Molecule has announced its next game – the co-op adventure game  Ancient Dangers: A Bat’s Tale.

    It is notable for the fact that it is completely created within the studio’s previous project – the Dreams sandbox. There are not so many details yet, but it is known that the two protagonists will have to go to the caves filled with monsters to save the world from a terrible fate – lack of sleep

    The project is expected to be released by the end of the year. They will tell you more about the project during the day. 





    Cornelius Chandler

    RELATED ARTICLES

    Latest Posts

    Don't Miss

    Stay in touch

    To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

    Hollywood

    Music

    Beauty

    Fashion

    Stay in touch

    To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

    Contact us