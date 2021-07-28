The Creators of Dreams Will Release a Co-Op Game in Dreams – Ancient Dangers: A Bat’s Tale









Media Molecule has announced its next game – the co-op adventure game Ancient Dangers: A Bat’s Tale.

It is notable for the fact that it is completely created within the studio’s previous project – the Dreams sandbox. There are not so many details yet, but it is known that the two protagonists will have to go to the caves filled with monsters to save the world from a terrible fate – lack of sleep.

The project is expected to be released by the end of the year. They will tell you more about the project during the day.












