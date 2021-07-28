Tribes of Midgar RPG Released









Publisher Gearbox Publishing and studio Norsfell Games announced the release of the action-adventure role-playing Tribes of Midgar. The game is already available on PC, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5 in Standard and Enhanced Editions.

Players will be able to enter the vibrant world of Scandinavian legends to battle giants, spirits, and mythical creatures that are trying to bring Ragnarok closer. Our hero, a native of Valhalla, will have to enlist the support of the local tribe and not only save the world but also bring prosperity to it.

You can buy the game on Steam for 499 rubles. The Deluxe Edition was estimated at 749 rubles, its customers will receive a set of items for the “Lunar Valkyrie” appearance and two playable pets. This additional content can be purchased separately, for 250 rubles.











