The authors of the cooperative zombie shooter Back 4 Blood have presented a trailer for the open beta version of the project, which will take place in August.

Regular users will be able to try the game from the 12th to the 16th, while all those who pre-order the beta will be available from 5th to 9th August. Gamers are waiting not only for the co-op but also for the PvP mode.

The full release will take place on October 12 on Xbox Series, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, and PC, as well as Xbox Game Pass.