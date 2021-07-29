Biomutant Free PC Game Download Full Version









Biomutant is an open-world action RPG released for PC, PS4, and XONE platforms. The game was developed by the Experiment 101 studio, founded by people who previously worked on titles like Mad Max and the Just Cause series. Biomutant free download for PC.

Biomutant Plot

The game takes place in a post-apocalyptic world in which the sci-fi atmosphere has been enriched with motifs from kung-fu movies. The universe is inhabited mainly by anthropoid animals and robots.

The production offers great freedom of action. The players themselves can create an interesting story with their actions, and the system prepared by the authors of the so-called contextual narrator ensures that these events are presented in an attractive way as a syntactic story.

Biomutant Mechanics

Biomutant released for PC, PS4 and XONE is an action RPG in which we explore a large world with an open structure. During your visit, we are not limited to walking tours and use, among other Mechs, jet skis, jetpacks, balloons, and flying saucers.

Starting the game, we create our own hero from scratch, and then while developing the character, we have to make tough choices between mechanical enhancements in the form of cybernetic implants and mutations that provide superpowers.

As befits an RPG, we spend most of our time in combat. The skirmish system is very arcade and very dynamic, allowing us to use a wide arsenal of firearms and melee weapons and a wide selection of special abilities.

During the adventures, we are accompanied by robots that support us during the fight and other challenges. Each machine of this type can be modified to a great extent. There was also an extensive crafting system that allows you to assemble almost any equipment and equipment from the pieces found.

Biomutant Free Download for PC

Title: Biomutant

Genre: Role

Languages: ES / ENG / MULTi

Biomutant minimum requirements:

OS: Windows 7 or higher (64 bit)

Processor : 2.6 GHz Intel Core i5-750 or 3.2 GHz AMD Phenom II X4 955

Memory : 4 GB of RAM

Graphics: 2 GB Direct3D 11 capable video card (GeForce GTX 780 or Radeon R280)

DirectX : Version 11

Storage: 10 GB available space

Biomutant requirements recommended requirements:

OS: Win 7 64

Processor : Intel Core i7-3770 4-Core 3.4GHz / AMD FX-8350

Graphics: AMD Radeon HD 7970 or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 670

Memory : 8 GB RAM

Storage: 40 GB Hard drive space

DirectX : Version 11

How to download Biomutant:

