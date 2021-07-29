Thursday, July 29, 2021
    Cornelius Chandler

    Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water Released in Late October – Fresh Trailer




    Koei Tecmo has unveiled a fresh trailer for the re-release of Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water, while also announcing the exact release date of October 28th.

    The original was released in 2015 as a Wii U exclusive, and now the horror will reach PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC for the first time. Among the innovations of the remaster are the photo mode, updated graphics, and additional costumes. 

    The game takes place on the fictional Mount Hikami, where ritual suicides take place at a waterfall. The gameplay of the project is a horror adventure game where heroes confront ghosts using a special camera.





