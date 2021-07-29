Hood: Outlaws & Legends Adds PvE Heists









Developers from the studio Sumo Digital has released a free update for the cooperative role fighter Hood: Outlaws of & Legends. The main innovation is the State Heist PvE mode.

The authors note that, unlike the standard Outlaw Heist PvP mode, the main goal here is to pull off the perfect heist with an emphasis on cooperation and stealth. Players again need to steal the key from the sheriff, open the vault and pull out the chest, but this time there are many more guards patrolling the fortress.

In addition, the guards do much more damage. One knight’s blow can inflict mortal wounds on Marianne and Robin, and most characters are unlikely to withstand more than two hits from regular guards.











