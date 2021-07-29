Huge Skeleton and Inventory in King’s Bounty 2 Gameplay Overview Trailer









The creators of King’s Bounty 2 from 1C Entertainment have unveiled a new fantasy RPG gameplay trailer.

In it, the authors paid attention to some tasks, as well as the inventory and general principles of RPG operation – including the features of different arenas, units, and the like. In battle, they suggest paying attention to the characteristics and available capabilities of the troops.

In addition, players will be able to change their character at will, choosing from a variety of available items, and in the process of completing quests will have to make difficult decisions.

The game will be released on August 24 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.












