    Interplay Entertainment Relaunch Messages Failed




    Recently, messages began to appear on Twitter from an account that many considered belonging to Interplay Entertainment. The authors hinted that the legendary studio was waiting for a restart, which they should have told in more detail today.

    But, as it turned out, the messages about the October update of the company turned out to be fake. The corresponding account has already been deleted, and representatives of the studio said that they were aware of the situation and told about the official pages of Interplay.

    All posts published on other accounts do not reflect the position of the studio.

    Recall that Interplay, originally Interplay Productions, went down in history thanks to a number of cult games, primarily the first parts of FalloutWasteland, and The Bard’s Tale. The company has also published Baldur’s GateEarthworm Jim 3DAnother World, and Planescape: Torment.




