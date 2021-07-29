Thursday, July 29, 2021
    Mythical Creatures Fight in the Trailer for the Expansion of Total War Saga: Troy




    Following the teaser, the authors of  Total War Saga: Troy presented a gameplay trailer for an add-on dedicated to mythical creatures.

    A number of differences will appear in the mythical mode of the game, including special units and, of course, legendary monsters. They will need to be tracked first, and only after the monsters will be able to join the player’s troops.

    You can create harpies, griffins, Cerberus, hydra, and other similar monsters that will give you a special advantage in battle. In addition, unique units of soldiers will appear.

    The release of the Mythos add-on will take place on September 2.





