Phoenix Point Free PC Game Download Full Version









Turn-based tactical strategy, based on the X-COM handfuls and created by the father of the series, Julian Gollop. Phoenix Point is established in 2046 when an ancient virus out of control turns all life on Earth into mutated monsters. Free Phoenix Point download for PC.

Phoenix Point Plot

The title takes us to 2046. A few decades earlier, scientists studying Antarctica discovered a mysterious ancient alien virus in one of the ice cores. It soon spirals out of control and attacks every life form it encounters. In the face of a global pandemic, humanity proved powerless and was decimated in no time. The place of animals and humans was taken by terrifying mutant creatures, hiding in the mist that covered a large area of ​​the Earth.

The survivors protect themselves in remote enclaves, struggling every day to survive with constant changes and adapting to the new conditions of the opponents. The inspiration for the developers was the work of H.P. Lovecraft, as well as cinematic horrors, directors like David Cronenberg. The story presented at Phoenix Point has several endings, which we receive depending on the decisions made during the campaign.

Phoenix Point Mechanics

Phoenix Point is inspired by the original X-COM as well as its modernized versions (XCOM: Enemy Unknown and XCOM 2). However, this does not mean that the developers only used the mechanical solutions of their predecessors. Players command one of the last bastions of humanity (the title Phoenix Point), taking care of its development, security, and resources, as well as military operations. As in XCOM, during the game we also operate on the global map of the world, searching for other human settlements and completing their missions. The hidden locations in which we acquire the necessary resources for the development of the base and the equipment will also be important.

When making contact with other factions, it may turn out that not all of them are friendly. Some even worship the monsters created by the virus, others seek to coexist or completely exterminate these opponents. Depending on our relationship with other groups, we can also use their unique technologies and weapons. The political and economic aspects of the game will be implemented on a much larger scale than in the case of XCOM, which sometimes recalls the strategies of the Paradox studio.

We spend most of our time in turn-based tactical combat mode, in which we control the squad that we have composed. Virtually all the places where we face opponents are randomly generated. In addition, the developers have introduced an environmental destruction system, giving us completely new strategic opportunities.

Phoenix Point Technical Details

Phoenix Point powers the proprietary graphics engine, which offers a nice graphic design, using many modern graphic effects and tricks.

Phoenix Point Download PC

Download Now

Title: Phoenix Point

Genre: Strategy

Languages: ES / ENG / MULTi

Phoenix Point minimum requirements:

OS: Windows 7 64-bit

Processor : Intel Core i3 / AMD Phenom II X3

RAM: 8 GB

Graphics: GeForce GTX 660 / Radeon R9 270

Phoenix Point Recommended Requirements:

OS: Windows 7 64-bit

Processor : Intel Core i5 3GHz / AMD FX Series 3.2GHz

RAM: 16 GB

Graphics: GeForce GTX 1060 / Radeon R9 390X

How to download Phoenix Point:

Press the download button Go through the download setup process Complete a task to get the password Download, install the game, and play!







