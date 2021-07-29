The Sims 4: College Days Free MAC and PC Game Download Full Version









The Sims 4: College Days is an addition to the best-selling Sims 4 simulation of 2013. Both productions were developed by studio EA Maxis, which also has titles such as the Spore SimCity series and the previous three installments in the Los Sims series. Sims. The Sims 4: College Days download PC and MAC.

The Sims 4: Mechanical University Days

The authors prepared a classically implemented plugin. Therefore, the production does not introduce any revolutionary changes and focuses on expanding the content of The Sims 4. Thanks to The Discover University, our Sims begin education at the old University of Britechester or a modern university known as the Foxbury Institute. . Characters can attend classes, including pedagogy, engineering, computer science, biology, and law. There is even a rogue course.

Our sims are not required to attend classes, but this affects their educational achievements. Between lectures, Sims go to campus neighborhoods, spend time in the library and common rec rooms, or explore the city of Britechester by bike.

It is also possible to support college teams during sports competitions and participate in crowded sessions with other students. We also spend free time with friends, among others. play ping pong and have fun with roommates or join college clubs.

The Sims 4: College Days also allows you to organize sim rooms into dormitories, which is helped by a solid set of new elements. There was also additional clothing.

Technical details

It is a dependent extension. This means that it requires the basic version of The Sims 4 to function.

The Sims 4: College Days Free Download for PC and MAC

Download Now

Title: The Sims 4: College Days

Genre: Simulation

Languages: ES / ENG / MULTi

The Sims 4: College Days minimum requirements:

Operating system: Windows XP (SP3) / Vista (SP2) / 7 (SP1) / 8 / 8.1

Processor : 1.8 GHz Intel Core 2 Duo, AMD Athlon 64 Dual-Core 4000+ or ​​equivalent (for computers withintegrated graphics IP sets the game requires 2 GHz Intel Core 2 Duo, AMD Turion 64 X2 TL-62 a 2 GHz or equivalent)

Memory : 2 GB RAM minimum

Hard disk: at least 9 GB of free space and at least 1 GB of additional space for custom content and saved games

Graphics card: 128MB graphics memory and Pixel Shader 3.0 support Supported graphics cards: NVIDIA GeForce 6600 or better, ATI Radeon X1300 or better, Intel GMA X4500 or better

Sound card: DirectX compatible

DirectX : DirectX 9.0c

Others: mouse and keyboard. Reader DVD if only physical buying for installation.

The Sims 4: College Days Recommended Requirements:

Operating system: Windows 7/8/10 (64 bit)

Processor : Intel Core i5 2.33 GHz

Memory : 4 GB RAM

Graphics: GeForce GTX 650 or better

Hard disk: 18 GB

How to download The Sims 4: College Days:

Press the download button Go through the download setup process Complete a task to get the password Download, install the game, and play!







