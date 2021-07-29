The Virtuous Cycle DLC for Mortal Shell Coming August 18









Publisher Playstack and studio Cold Symmetry announced, that the addition of The Virtuous Cycle for role fighter Mortal Shell will be released on August 18 on PS4, PS5, Xbox Series, Xbox One, and PC.

The main features of the DLC:

Roguelike mode. Opponents change with every death.

Over 100 new abilities – from weapon upgrades to new combat techniques.

The fifth shell is Hadern. His unique skill tree, which will be available in the main game and in the expansion, opens up a new area of ​​talent – from wielding a dagger to the ability to resist punishment.

Aksatan’s transforming weapon. Can be assembled into a heavy ax or split into two katanas. Unique sets of movements are available for both stances.

Simultaneously with the release of The Virtuous Cycle, the release of Mortal Shell will take place on Steam.











