Thief Simulator Free PC Game Download Full Version









Thief Simulator is an original production that combines elements of stealth, adventure, and simulator. The title was released on PC by PlayWay and was created by the independent team GrabTheWallet Studio.

Thief Simulator Plot

The main character in Thief Simulator is a thief who breaks into houses and steals valuable items from them. The player’s task is to lead his “career” in such a way that it never falls into the hands of justice.

Thief Simulator Mechanics

In Thief Simulator, we observe the action from a first-person perspective (FPP). During the game, we participate in jumping to various objects, during which our main task is to get as many goodies as possible. The funds obtained from their sale on the black market can be allocated to the purchase of specialized devices, which in turn facilitates the implementation of subsequent missions.

We begin each task with careful observation of the target, for example, through a camera placed in the mailbox. In this way, we learn not only the daily schedule of its residents and the time the building is empty, but we also obtain information about the alarm systems installed in it or even about the ways to monitor a dog that roams the building. patio to sleep.

When our plan of action is ready, we can proceed to action, while inside, it is worth remembering that the backpack of the hero we lead is bottomless; therefore, difficult decisions sometimes need to be made about which loot to wear and which to leave in place. The fun is diversified with the devices mentioned above: in addition to the picks, thanks to which we will open even the most advanced locks, we also receive a scanner that indicates the location of expensive objects as their approximate value; However, access to the latter is strictly limited, so we can use it only a few times during a specific action.

Complementing all this is the ability to design your own home using the in-game editor and provide you with a variety of security systems. A fortress built in this way can be put to the test by making it available to another player who plays the role of a thief.

Thief Simulator Technical Details

The three-dimensional graphic design of the Thief Simulator game features decent quality, especially you can enjoy all the details of the individual house interiors. The sound layer is also remarkable: during the subsequent actions it is worth listening to the surroundings if only to hear in advance the footsteps of the stolen owner approaching us, who returned home earlier than he used to.

Title: Thief Simulator

Genre: Action / Simulation / Adventure

Languages: ES / ENG / MULTi

Thief Simulator minimum requirements:

Operating system: Windows 7 (64-bit)

Processor : Intel Core i5

Memory : 8GB RAM

Graphics: NVidia GeForce GTX 750

DirectX : Version 10

Storage: 5 GB available space

Sound card: DirectX compatible

Thief Simulator Recommended Requirements:

Operating system: Windows 10 (64-bit)

Processor : Intel Core i7

Memory : 8GB RAM

Graphics: NVidia GeForce GTX 1050

DirectX : Version 10

Storage: 5 GB available space

Sound card: DirectX compatible

