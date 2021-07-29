Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem PC Game Download Full Version









Wolcen: Lords Of Mayhem is an action RPG set in an open world, in a grimdark fantasy style. The debut of the French studio SolarFall Games is responsible for the creation of the game, made up of young developers who were connected by a common passion and experience in working with the CryEngine engine. The title was funded in large part thanks to the successful crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter. Download Wolcen PC for free.

Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem Plot

In the game, we play the role of a former officer of the People’s Republic, who accidentally invented previously unknown magical powers. Although he tried to hide this fact, the news of his discovery reached the ears of his superiors, who instead of condemning him to death, dedicated his body to experiments. Our protagonist managed to escape, but while wandering through the desert, he was attacked by a group of monsters. However, the exhausted and half-dead hero was saved by representatives of the mysterious Knights Templar. However, in his ranks, he will be able to use his unique talents without fear, trying to uncover the truth about a secret that can lead to the total destruction of humanity.

Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem Clockwork

In the general assumptions of the game, Umbra does not differ significantly from the standards set by modern hack’n’slash productions. The game is viewed from an isometric perspective, and during the exploration, we did a lot of main and side missions, most of which focus on fighting monsters and other enemies. During skirmishes, we use a vast arsenal of weapons, armor, and magical abilities. The creators of the SolarFall Games studio, however, introduced several innovative solutions to the game, which introduced a bit of freshness into the hackneyed patterns of the genre.

One of them is an extremely extensive craft system that allows you to create items of weaponry and equipment of virtually any shape and character. In addition, we can create our own house from the materials found during the game, and then furnish and furnish as you like. The second major novelty is the unusual development system of the hero, which the creators call Apocalyptic Form. The game has completely abandoned the popular division into classes and skill trees typical in RPG productions. Instead, our character develops in the direction determined by our own play style and the decisions made during the game. As a result of the mutation, the hero can, for example, gain the third hand, allowing him to wield additional weapons or wings, allowing extremely long jumps.

Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem Technical Details

The strength of Umbra is the very high-level graphic design obtained thanks to the use of the latest generation of the advanced CryEngine 3 engine, supported by Quixel Megascans technology. Also notable is the artificial intelligence of the computer-based on the Kythera system. Thanks to it, our opponents seamlessly adapt their actions to the changing environment and the realities of the fight.

Title: Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem

Genre: Role

Languages: ES / ENG / MULTi

Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem minimum requirements:

OS: Windows 7 64-Bit SP1, Windows 8.1 64-Bit, Windows 10 64-Bi

Processor : Intel Core i5-4570T 2.9 GHz / AMD FX-6100 3.3 GH

Memory : 8GB RA

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 560 Ti / AMD Radeon HD 685

DirectX : Version 11

Storage: 18 GB available space

Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem Recommended Requirements:

OS: Windows 7 64-Bit SP1, Windows 8.1 64-Bit, Windows 10 64-Bit

Processor : Intel Core i7-4770S 3.1 GHz / AMD FX-8320 3.5 GHz

Memory : 16GB RA

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 / AMD Radeon RX 57

DirectX : Version 1

Storage: 18 GB available space

