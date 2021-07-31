4 Minimalist Angelina Jolie Looks in Paris | Vogue Ukraine

Angelina Jolie is rightfully not only a talented Hollywood actress, but also a fashion icon. Her loyalty to certain brands, silhouettes and colors is what made her style recognizable. Last week, when Jolie and her kids took a short break in Paris, the actress stuck with a selection of minimalist brands that have become an essential part of her everyday wardrobe. During her French holidays, she opted for clothing brands such as The Row, Gabriela Hearst, Chloé and Christian Dior. We offer you a look at 4 new images of Angelina Jolie, which you will definitely want to repeat.

In France, Angelina Jolie combined meetings related to her role as UN Goodwill Ambassador with family activities. So, being the ambassador of the joint project of Guerlain and UNESCO “From Women to Bees”, the famous actress managed to visit an apiary in Provence and presented diplomas to the first graduates of the program, and then went to Paris. Together with the children, the star visited the Banksy World exhibition at the Espace Lafayette Drouot on the very first day, and then made purchases at the Parisian flagship Kith. On the street, Jolie was spotted wearing a silk and wool suit from designer Gabriela Hirst’s Resort 2022 collection for Chloé. Jolie wore a beige trouser ensemble with a white T-shirt, elegant pumps and a Christian Dior mini bag.









This stellar trip would not be complete without multiple changes of outfits, and Jolie adhered to this tradition, changing her image every time she left the house. For a glimpse into Guerlain, she opted for the milky version of The Row’s Tanita cotton poplin shirt dress, embellished with modest pearl button detailing and a monochrome sash at the waist. The actress then went to dinner at the Eiffel Tower. Jolie quickly changed into a black Evelyn dress in silk twill by designer Gabriela Hirst, completing her outfit with strappy shoes. Over the dress, Angelina wore a voluminous velvet cardigan that completed the total black look.

Jolie kept the classic minimalist style throughout the trip. So, the style icon later changed into another discreet fashionable image. Angelina wore a beige dress from the collection. Gabriela Hearst spring-summer 2020. Deceptively simple dress made of silk poplin had its own “zest” – an open back with ties and a wide A-line skirt. Dyed in honey with delicate details and created from an environmentally conscious collection, this look was the perfect summer choice.

