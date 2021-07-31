7 Hollywood stars who refuse to act in bed scenes – Rambler / cinema

Contrary to the widespread misconception that the “star factory” is a breeding ground for vice, in real life, every year more and more stars refuse to be naked in the frame, valuing their careers and reputation. This is partly due to the fight against objectification, partly the fact that the formula “Sex sells well” is outdated. Understanding the most chaste Hollywood stars.

Photo: Global Look Press Global Look Press

Sarah Jessica Parker

In 1997, Sarah was approached by the bosses of the cable TV channel HBO, who were preparing to shoot the pilot of a new series with the teasing title Sex and the City for the second half of the 90s. Parker, who at that time was already considered a big star in Hollywood, was offered to play the main role, which only scared the star away. Later, she admitted that the series itself was thought to be more frank, and her heroine had to often appear on the screen naked.

Parker categorically did not agree to be naked in the frame, and the producers had to give in – instead of Carrie Bradshaw, Kim Cattrall was puffed on the screen for all four friends.

By the way, loyal fans of the series noticed strong differences in the appearance of the heroine Bradshaw, who appears in the pilot of the show with a shock of almost red hair, flashy makeup and clothes bordering on vulgarity. The most Parker The image of her character was categorically disliked, but the pilot episode was very successful. Then the authors of the project decided to rethink the images of the central heroines of the series and add gloss to them.

That is why there was a half-year break between the pilot’s release and the entire subsequent first season. The stylists worked hard on the appearance of the actresses, who were later destined to become real style icons.

Mila Kunis

Mila is also a girl with a firm attitude in life and unshakable principles. For the first time, Kunis faced the need to undress in the frame while working on a film with the telling name “Friendship Sex”. Even despite the on-screen partner in the person of Justin Timberlake, Mila asked for a stunt double for herself.

In 2016, the actress admitted that she repeatedly received invitations to strip for glossy covers of various publications, but her answer always remained the same: “No.” In one of her interviews, Kunis also said that a certain Hollywood producer once commented on her adherence to principles in the sense that she would not stay with such an approach in Hollywood. Nevertheless, the star managed to build an excellent career, but the fate of this producer is vague.

Julia Roberts

Julia is not just a real beauty, but also a skillful “forger”. All this time, it seemed that the fearless actress does without understudies, but we will have to disappoint you. In fact, Julia did not act in bed scenes either in Pretty Woman, which brought her world fame, or in Erin Brockovich, which gave her the coveted Oscar. These scenes were performed by stunt doubles instead.







Julia explains her refusal to undress on camera very simply – she is not interested. “As a mother of three, I can say that sex scenes don’t interest me at all. I am ready to delegate this part of my work to others “, – laughs it off Roberts in an interview.

Jessica Alba

An additional motivation for Jessica Alba was her status as a successful businesswoman, who is not comme il faut to undress in front of the camera. In 2012, Alba founded a company that manufactures baby products and personal care products. In just two years, the startup managed to become to a company with capital in the amount of $ 1 billion. Then it became known that Jessica does not own the entire stake, but only 20%, which does not prevent her from being the main boss.

But Alba had a principled position about nudity in the frame long before her success in the business sphere. “I don’t understand how my naked body can help the film better tell its story to the viewer. And if so, then I see no reason to undress. Moreover, I would be very embarrassed in front of my relatives, ”Alba explained her position.

Blake Lively

The Gossip Girl star has long made it clear that she is not looking for easy popularity. The actress refuses to undress in the frame and even openly admits that in one of her latest films, A Simple Request, a stunt double was used to shoot a candid scene.

Blake, famous for her great sense of humor, has an ironic answer to this case too. The star claims that every time, getting on a frank scene in a movie, she feels awkward even as a spectator, and even being in the place of a participant is like death for her. As experience shows, she did not become a less popular actress because of her convictions.

Anna Kendrick

The actress is in solidarity with the colleagues mentioned above, and also avoids overly explicit scenes. At the same time, Kendrick emphasizes that she does not condemn artists with a different position, but hopes that she manages to do her job well without being naked in the frame.

By the way, even telephone hackers failed to catch the star. In 2012, when scammers hacked into the cell phones of several dozen stars (Jennifer Lawrence, Rihanna, and Scarlett Johansson also got it), Anna’s brother joked on his Twitter that he was now afraid to go online and accidentally find “naked” pictures of his sister. To this, Kendrick only humorously replied that her phone did not store nuds when she was born, and her memory is crammed exclusively with photographs of cats and puppies.

Ricky Gervais

The only man on our list (but far from the only one so principled in the industry). The star of the original series “The Office” and until recently the permanent (and too sharp-tongued) host of the Golden Globe turned out to be a real Puritan.