7 weird rules Madonna, Knightley and other stars introduced for their kids

The status of the heir to a celebrity in fact turns into not a heavenly life, but strict prohibitions, which you definitely cannot envy.











Some time ago, when Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt were happy together, and only a few people knew the difference between the word “pandemic” and “epidemic”, jokes from the series “Does Angie want to adopt me?” , hint to Pitt that I am from a poor region and ready to pretend to be a child, I look young. “

By the way, these are very unreasonable desires, because being the children of stellar parents is still work. Angelina, for example, does not allow her heirs to listen to some performers (including Rihanna), watch films in which she herself played, and severely restricts TV viewing. So no ice cream cakes and personal caramel factories: the birth of famous people in a family does not mean permissiveness.











We have collected several strict rules that star parents have introduced at home. Some may seem cruel, but this is the way it is: many celebrities are trying their best to raise their heirs to be grateful and responsible, and the higher the stakes, the stricter the punishment.

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher

Mila and Ashton are raising six-year-old daughter Wyatt and four-year-old son Dimitri at the intersection of cultures: the actress was born in the Ukrainian city of Chernivtsi and absorbed the Slavic culture, Kutcher was raised in a conservative Catholic family. Christmas is perceived by both as a serious holiday, so the American habit of celebrating it with merriment did not take root in the house of stars right away.











“I come from communist Russia, so my holiday traditions are quiet,” Mila explained. And while Wyatt and Dimitri do not understand the specifics of Christmas and the value of the New Year, parents … do not give them gifts.

Once Kunis said: “We gave nothing to our daughter, but gifts were brought by grandparents. The child did not appreciate them. Children don’t even know what they are waiting for, they just wait for something. “

Mila and Ashton ask their relatives not to overwhelm their son and daughter with presents, but rather donate to needy kids. But when the children understand the value of surprises – then please, but also in moderation, no frills.











Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis















Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis





Madonna

Madonna is a symbol of rebellion. Everything, from the costumes to the lines of her songs, outrages and excites people. Having shaken the music world for nearly forty years, the singer has established strict rules in her house, introducing a ban on boyfriends, clutter, fast food and vulgar TV shows.











“No boys for Lourdes until she turns 18. She is a good girl. It’s not so easy to captivate her with all this. Late TV viewing, nasty fast food and clutter – none of this is in my house, ”Madonna said.

Lourdes is already 24 years old, so she has been an independent lady for a long time and she herself chooses whom to meet, what to watch and wear. But in the old days, her mother forbade her to change clothes if the girl did not clean her room.



















If Madonna saw a mess in her daughter’s room, she simply took her clothes from her, and Lourdes went to school in the same school for several days in a row – until she put the room in order.

Gwyneth Paltrow

16-year-old daughter Gwyneth, Apple, and 14-year-old son Moses grew up on a healthy diet: their mother gave them flaxseed oil every morning, and completely eliminated gluten from the diet. When the children asked for sweets, she offered them hummus or nuts, but eventually agreed on one bottle of soda a week.











Gwyneth Paltrow went to her father’s grave with her family on Thanksgiving Day





At a very early age, Paltrow did not even allow Apple and Moses to eat cake at friends’ birthday parties if gluten was found in the composition. True, the strict mother gradually took mercy: you can feast on the “forbidden” in a cafe or at a friend’s party.

Television is also discouraged. Gwyneth has established a rule – if a daughter and son want to watch a cartoon, let them watch it in French or Spanish. Or learn languages, or sit without cartoons.











Paltrow also did not like summer camps, not wanting to let the children go for a long time. But the actress calmly reacts if a son or daughter wants to skip school: according to Gwyneth, this time can be spent together and enjoy each other’s company. And maybe have some soda, if that’s the case.

Sarah Jessica Parker

Judging by the photographs of the paparazzi, Sarah Jessica brought the style of her legendary heroine Carrie Bradshaw into motherhood. Every appearance with twin daughters Marion and Tabitha becomes a fashion show. However, insiders said that in fact, the actress is much more concerned about the health of her children than about their outfits.











One day a nanny who worked for Parker told an American tabloid that her boss was frantically following the schedule of taking vitamins and supplements prescribed by the girls by her mother herself. Sarah Jessica allegedly asked to monitor all possible and impossible symptoms – the slightest rise in temperature, sneeze, redness of the eyes.











“She asked to watch, so that the children did not blink too often,” the nanny said. We don’t know if this is true, but it sounds a little disturbing.

Keira Knightley

In 2018, Kira became a guest of TV presenter Ellen DeGeneres, and that issue, three years ago, is still gaining a huge number of views on the Web. The fact is that the actress discouraged the audience: she forbade Eddie’s daughter to watch The Little Mermaid and Cinderella.











Knightley herself worked with Disney, but she unexpectedly announced that her children would not include their cult cartoons. The fact is that in some paintings women are oppressed and can affect the worldview of a little girl.

Kira is an active feminist, so not a single hint of insulting or belittling a woman’s dignity will pass by her stern gaze. The “Cinderella” heroine is waiting for a meeting with a rich guy who will save her. It annoys me. She must not seek salvation. The Little Mermaid is also banned. There are wonderful songs, but the same problem: in the face of a man, a woman has no right to vote, ”said Kira.











How do you think such harsh measures in the upbringing of children are justified?

Photo: @ lourdesleon.ciccone, @ gwynethpaltrow / Instagram, Getty Images, Legion-Media / Splash news

