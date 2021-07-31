Ariana Grande showed photos of her honeymoon in Amsterdam with her husband Dalton Gomez

Dalton Gomez and Ariana Grande

In mid-May, Ariana Grande secretly married her lover, Hollywood real estate agent Dalton Gomez. However, the star couple was able to go on their honeymoon only two months after the celebration. 28-year-old Ariana and 25-year-old Dalton decided to spend their honeymoon not somewhere on exotic islands, but in Amsterdam.

A few hours ago, Ariana posted on her Instagram rare footage of her husband from their exciting trip. Judging by the pictures, the lovers have a rather rich excursion program around the city: they have already managed to make a river walk along numerous canals, visit a village with windmills, take pictures there in giant galoshes and explore other local attractions.

Grande didn’t sign this series of shots, but she accompanied them with emoji in the form of a small snail and delicious waffles. In the comments, the subscribers noted that in these pictures the lovers look really happy, and also wished them a great vacation in the Netherlands and get a lot of positive emotions.









We will remind, the first rumors about the romance of the singer and the realtor appeared in March last year: then attentive fans figured out the boyfriend of the star from the photo of his back in her story. In December, Dalton made Ariana a marriage proposal and presented a luxurious ring with a large diamond. In mid-May, the lovers played a secret wedding: the celebration took place in the house of the star in Montecito, and only relatives and friends were present.