Cameron Diaz, Benji Madden and their one and a half year old daughter hit the paparazzi lenses

Last January, 48-year-old Cameron Diaz and her 41-year-old husband Benji Madden became parents, as they reported on their Instagram feeds. That’s all. Since then, celebrities have not published a single photo of baby Raddix, and they rarely get into the lenses of the paparazzi. However, yesterday a reporter from Los Angeles was incredibly lucky – he photographed Diaz and Madden with their daughter.



The pictures were taken when Benji and Diaz with their daughter got into the car to go somewhere.

Raddix is ​​the first child for both Diaz and Madden. Earlier in the media, rumors about the pregnancy of the actress repeatedly appeared. It was also said that Cameron underwent several courses of hormone therapy in order to become pregnant with IVF. However, after unsuccessful attempts, the spouses most likely used the services of a surrogate mother.

By the way, on the day when Cameron and Benji announced the birth of their daughter, they also rushed to note that the followers and press representatives should not wait for details.



Currently, Cameron is not acting – she refused to work in films to devote herself to her daughter. Sources from the environment of the actress reported that Cameron was delighted with the new stage in his life. Star parents even refused babysitting services so as not to miss a minute of their child’s growing up.