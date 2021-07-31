Children of Morta Free PC Game Download Full Version









Children of Morta is a retro production, combining elements of roguelike role-playing game and narrative adventure. The title was funded with the support of Kickstarter users and was created by the independent studio Dead Mage, previously known primarily through the third-person Garshasp hack’l’slash. Download Children of Morta pc full PC game.

Children of Morta Plot

The title Morta is a mountain that for generations has been guarded by members of the Bergson family who live on its slope. As a result of the mysterious force, the source of life deep within the mountain, however, was contaminated, and all living creatures in the area turned into bloodthirsty monsters. Like the following members of the family, players are tasked with finding the seeds of life and using them to stop the spreading chaos.

Children of Morta Mecánica

As we play, we control individual members of the Bergson family, each of whom uses slightly different special abilities and different fighting styles. The game comes down to traversing procedurally generated levels, collecting items, and fighting encountered monsters. Although the game mechanics appeal to a handful of classic hack-and-slash roguelike games, the title boasts a rich history, enriched with many minor threads. During the game, the authors often force us to make decisions that affect the later course of events, so that we can shape our own unique story. Of course, the game did not lack a character development system and equipment, which according to the latest standards can also be modified using a crafting system.

Technical details

In terms of binding, Children of Morta uses a classic pixel art style, reminiscent of productions of the late 80s and early 90s. However, the authors tried to provide modern lighting effects and a large dose of art. , thanks to which the locations in the game acquired a beautiful and nostalgic look.

Title: Children of Morta

Genre: Rol / Roguelike

Languages: ES / ENG / MULTi

Children of Morta minimum requirements:

Operating system: Windows 7 (64-bit)

Processor : 2.8 GHz Dual Core CPU

Memory : 4GB RAM

Graphics: GeForce GTX 660, Radeon R7 370 or equivalent with 2GB VRAM

DirectX : Version 11

Storage: 2 GB available space

Sound card: DirectX compatible

Children of Morta Recommended Requirements:

Operating system: Windows 10 (64-bit)

Processor : 3.2 GHz Quad-Core

Memory : 8GB RAM

Graphics: GeForce 960, Radeon RX 570 or equivalent with 4GB VRAM

DirectX : Version 11

Storage: 2 GB available space

Sound card: DirectX compatible

