Commandos 2: HD Remaster PC Game Download Full Version









Commandos 2: HD Remaster is a remastered version of the 2001 cult tactical strategy. The title was developed by Yippee! Entertainment, in cooperation with the original authors, namely the Pyro Studios team. Commandos 2: HD Remaster download English.

Commandos 2: HD Remaster Plot

The action in Commandos 2: HD Remaster takes place during World War II. The main characters are well-trained soldiers who perform dangerous tasks behind enemy lines. More than ten missions, the protagonists go to various parts of the world: they appear, among others, in Europe, Asia, North Africa, and even in the Arctic.

Commandos 2: HD Remaster Mechanics

In Commandos 2: HD Remaster, the action was seen from a bird’s eye view. During the game, we accomplish various objectives, including, for example, eliminating a specific person, stealing documents, or acquiring an Enigma cipher machine. In addition, if we manage to collect all the fragments of photographs that were hidden in the nooks of the maps, we will have access to additional missions such as the motorboat rally between mines.

Be careful in doing your duty, because the places are full of enemies. Although many of them can be avoided from your sight, bloodshed is very common here. The matter is complicated by the fact that the game has a high level of difficulty, and the detection of one of the protagonists heralds considerable problems: entering an open exchange of fire is almost a 100% guarantee of mission failure. Therefore, to be successful, we must use well-thought-out tactics and make proper use of the individual abilities of individual characters and their teams. The ability to rotate the camera helps to understand the situation on the battlefield.

Technical details

Commandos 2: HD Remaster stands out from the background of the original due to its clearly more pleasing graphic design. The authors leaned on character models and elements of the environment. Additionally, enhancements included a user interface and control, as well as a redesigned tutorial.

Commandos 2: HD Remaster Download English

Download Now

Title: Commandos 2: HD Remaster

Genre: Strategy

Languages: ES / ENG / MULTi

Commandos 2: HD Remaster minimum requirements:

OS: Windows 7 64-bit or higher, Windows 8, Windows 10

Processor : Intel i3 4th-Generation 3.5GHz, AMD Quad-Core 3.9GHz

Memory : 6GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GTX 570, AMD Radeon HD 6950, 2GB VRAM

DirectX : Version 11

Storage: 8 GB available space

Sound Card: DirectX 9.0c Compatible

How to download Commandos 2 : HD Remaster:

Press the download button Go through the download setup process Complete a task to get the password Download, install the game, and play!







