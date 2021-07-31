Detroit: Become Human PC Game Download Full Version









Detroit: Become Human is a production on the frontier of adventure game and interactive cinema, for which the French studio Quantic Dream, known for titles such as Fahrenheit, Heavy Rain, and Beyond: Two Souls, is responsible. This time, the developers decided to develop the idea of ​​emotionally aware and self-conscious androids, which first appeared in the 2012 tech demo. Detroit: Become Human free download for PC.

Detroit: Become Human Plot

The main attraction of Detroit: Become Human is the plot, told from the perspective of three android heroes. The production action takes place in the near future in the homonymous city of Detroit. In the gaming universe, machines that look and behave like people are commonly found, creating serious social problems, such as high unemployment or demand for new resources. The protagonists are Kara and Markus, robots used to help the house and take care of its residents, and Connor, a prototype android used by the police during investigations, interrogations, and negotiations. Through their intertwined stories, the player observes and participates in the appearance of machines that, due to a flaw in the software, began to rebel, ran away from their owners, and finally felt human emotions.

Detroit: Become Human Mechanics

Detroit: Become Human looks like Heavy Rain. Therefore, it is an interactive story in which the fun consists mainly of exploring the environment, doing various activities, and conducting dialogues. Due to the fact that the main characters are androids, players have received several new opportunities. Playing Connor, we can quickly analyze various data, for example, related to the weapon left by the bandit. The robot can also reconstruct some events based on circumstantial evidence, which resembles the well-known solution from Batman: Arkham Origins.

In addition to all this, an extensive dialogue system has been prepared. The evidence found increases the set of available problems, selected at key moments, so if we do not follow the investigation, it may turn out that we will not have many opportunities to have an important conversation. This is important because dialogues greatly influence the story and can have serious consequences.

Player choices also play a huge role in Detroit: Become Human. Depending on how we conduct the conversation or how thoroughly we search a room, the game opens up before us several story paths that drastically change the course of the entire story. If we make unfortunate decisions, each of the three playable characters can die prematurely. However, the creators offered the opportunity to rewind time to specific scenes in order to see which ending other choices would lead to.

Technical details

Quantic Dream Studio took care of the high-quality graphics. The character models in Detroit: Become Human look great and the environment is rich in detail.

Detroit: Become Human Download PC

Download Now

Title: Detroit: Become Human

Genre: Adventure

Languages: ES / ENG / MULTi

Detroit: Become Human minimum requirements:

Operating system: Windows 7 64-bit

Processor : i5 2400 @ 3.4 GHz or equivalent

Memory : 4 GB RAM

GPU: Nvidia GTX 660 or equivalent

VRAM: 2GB

Detroit: Become Human Recommended Requirements:

Operating system: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor : i7 2700Kor equivalent

Memory : 12 GB RAM

GPU: Nvidia GTX 1080 or equivalent

VRAM: 8GB

How to download Detroit: Become Human:

Press the download button Go through the download setup process Complete a task to get the password Download, install the game, and play!







