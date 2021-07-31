Emily Blunt doesn’t want to play in superhero movies because the genre has exhausted itself

Actress Emily Blunt (“A Quiet Place”) in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter confessedthat is not eager to play any superhero. According to the actress, films about superheroes have become like religion for some people.
“I understand that these films are like religion for many people, but they do not appeal to me in the same way. I have no particular desire to play a superhero. “
Blunt recently denied rumors that she would appear in a Fantastic Four relaunch from Marvel Studios. Fans wanted to see the actress as Sue Storm and her husband, John Krasinski, as Reed Richards. Blunt could also play Black Widow instead of Scarlett Johannson in Iron Man 2, but was unable to play due to the filming schedule for Gulliver’s Travels.
In an interview with Insider, actress reportedthat superhero films have exhausted themselves:
“The genre has exhausted itself. We are inundated not only with these films, but also endless TV shows. This does not mean that I would never want to play them, it just has to be something cool. With a really cool character. In that case, it will be interesting for me. “
Blunt also said that she is in no hurry to watch new superhero films, since they do not evoke emotions in her.
A new film starring Emily Blunt, “Jungle Cruise” will be released on July 29 this year.
Source: Gamespot