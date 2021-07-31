Emma Watson and Twitter founder become FabricNano angels – Finance

Plastic is called one of the largest environmental threats in the history of the Earth. The researchers reported that more than 8.3 billion metric tons of this material.

Emma Watson invested money in FabricNano

In the Series A funding round, FabricNano has raised an investment of 12.5 million dollars. Backed, Hoxton Ventures and Entrepreneur First became the investors. In addition, the company has attracted the help of many business angels. Among them is the star of “Harry Potter” Emma Watson, co-founder of Twitter Biz Stone and former CEO of Bayer Alexander Mosk.









Business angels

These are wealthy people who invest in startups, usually in exchange for convertible debt or a stake in a company.

Emma Watson and Biz Stone became investors in the startup / Photo FabricNano

Investment round conducted by London-based venture capital firm Atomico. The total amount of funds raised is 16 million dollars. FabricNano said the funds raised are being used “to advance the development of stably synthesized alternatives to petrochemicals such as plastics, fragrances and drugs, which now account for fourteen% world oil demand.

An interesting detail. Elvie innovation founder Tanya Bohler and Atomico reached out to Emma Watson for advice. This is how the actress started investing in FabricNano early in the startup’s development. Now the actress is a UN Goodwill Ambassador and is actively interested in the topic of ecology.