Fallout 76 Free PC Game Download Full Version









Fallout 76 is a parallel installment of the famous post-apocalyptic RPG series, made at the convention of a multiplayer survival game. Bethesda Game Studios (aka The Elder Scrolls series) is responsible for creating this part, as is the case with the third and fourth. The Bethesda Austin development team and the newly formed Bethesda Dallas assisted in this study.

Fallout 76 Plot

The player once again takes on the role of the hero of the Crypt, one of the many huge fallout shelters, whose thick walls saved the remnants of humanity from nuclear war, which began and ended in 2077. The story begins with the title Vault 76, located near the city of Washington, in the old state of West Virginia.

This facility does not stand out much among other buildings erected by Vault-Tec, but its residents are implementing the original corporate plan, which assumed rebuilding the United States 25 years after atomic destruction, beginning on the long-awaited Recovery Day. Players take on the role of pioneers, traveling through the desert and searching for places that humanity can repopulate.

Fallout 76 Clockwork Plot

Fallout 76 is a sandbox totally focused on online multiplayer mode; This means that there are no traditional NPCs here and all the characters found are led by other players. Although the map is so large that meetings with others do not happen frequently, sometimes we have to deal, for example, with a hostile user who wants to rob us. By avoiding confrontation, among others, helps us. the ability to hide your character on the map from a specific person. However, not everyone wants us to die, and a random meeting can turn into hours of cooperation.

The world is four times bigger than the one we could go through in Fallout 4. It was divided into six different regions; Each of them is distinguished by a unique style and a type of tasks that we can perform there. The wasteland area can also change dynamically: West Virginia has many underground silos with hidden atomic weapons, and players, having obtained the starting codes, can target nuclear warheads anywhere on the map to unlock a special time event and discover resources. rare and defeat elite monsters.

The collected materials are useful when building bases. Tool C.A.M.P. is reminiscent of the system for configuring and expanding your own pillars in Fallout 4. However, it is not limited to specific points on the map: players can take a specific “toolbox” anywhere and build whatever they want. However, a good base can attract monsters, bandits, and other unwanted guests.

As in previous titles, we can create a hero and develop it according to the S.P.E.C.I.A.L. system. The cards with advantages received with each level allow us to create different specializations of our character, depending on the task or the role in the team.

Technical details

Fallout 76 is powered by the Fallout 4 engine. Enhancements included. dynamic climate system and a new module for rendering, lighting, and construction of the area. Interestingly, the title in the prototype phase existed as a multiplayer extension of the previous game in the series. However, the module within Fallout 4 has grown so large that the authors decided to develop it into a separate production.

Title: Fallout 76

Genre: Role

Languages: ES / ENG / MULTi

Fallout 76 minimum requirements:

Processor and operating system: 64-bit required.

Operating system: Windows 7/8/10 (64-bit)

Processor : Intel Core i7 4790 3.6 GHz / AMD Ryzen 3 1300X 3.5 GHz or equivalent

GPU: NVIDIA GTX 780 3GB / AMD Radeon R9 285 2GB or equivalent

RAM: 8 GB

Storage: 60 GB free

Fallout 76 Recommended Requirements:

Processor and operating system: 64-bit required.

Operating system: Windows 7 / 8.1 / 10 (64-bit)

Processor : Intel Core i7-4790 3.6 GHz / AMD Ryzen 5 1500X 3.5 GHz

GPU: Nvidia GTX 970 4GB / AMD R9 290X 4GB

RAM: 8 GB

Storage: 60 GB free

