From Disney Star to Miss Elegance: Selena Gomez’s Style Evolution









In 2013, the singer released her second album and took a break from her musical career, switching to films. The girl grew up and the candy images of “Disney” gradually faded into the past. Dresses became more revealing, and Selena was not shy about high slits at the hem and corset bodices.

In the middle of the tenths, Selena’s career continued to go uphill. She recorded singles with A $ AP Rocky and Charlie Puth, participated in the music video for Taylor Swift, and tried herself as a producer. However, everything was overshadowed by her state of health – the singer suffered from lupus and was undergoing chemotherapy. At the same time, in public, the girl did not show that she was not feeling very well. Her style became more elegant: if the star chose a leather corset, then she refused high heels, if she wore a shiny dress, she preferred a closed silhouette style.







Last year, she released her third studio album, which debuted at the top of the popular Billboard 200. Selena has also signed contracts to shoot several films, including the biopic In the Shadow of the Mountain. It is felt that the star has completely outgrown children’s roles and left the image of a funny Disney girl. This is also noticeable in her style – now Selena chooses monophonic elegant dresses in restrained shades. Photo source: Legion-Media, Getty Images







