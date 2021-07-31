Gwyneth Paltrow and her famous appearance at the Oscars 2002

If you look at gettyimages.com for the most popular photos from the 74th Academy Awards, Gwyneth will come first. Paltrow in full growth. Exactly then Halle Berry received the coveted statuette (in the same dress Elie saab), Jennifer Lopez appeared in a soft pink luxurious dress Versace and with ultra-volume styling, and one more nominee (for her role in “Moulin Rouge!”) Nicole Kidman chose a luxurious powdery for the evening Chanel from silk. Despite the lack of nominations, Gwyneth became one of the highlights of the evening, and all thanks to her dress authorship Alexandra McQueen…

At that time, the 29-year-old actress had nothing to prove. Behind her, work with Alfonso Cuaron, “Beware, the doors are closing”, the main female role in one of the best thrillers of all time “Seven” by David Fincher, which gave her an Oscar “Shakespeare in Love”. Which she, by the way, received in the same Ralph Lauren princess dress, which went down in history as one of the best outfits on the red carpet. Which, alas, no one said about McQueen’s more outspoken and even bully 2002 dress. It was a fluffy chiffon skirt with a train and a fitted mesh top with a thin translucent flesh lining. That is, in fact, it was a “naked” dress – and this fact clearly explains the excitement around it. This was not the Gwyneth that everyone was used to seeing, but as if her heroine from “Great Expectations” – more relaxed and putting provocation in the first place in the choice of outfit.

Gwyneth Paltrow wearing Alexander McQueen dress, 2002 © Sebastian Artz







To all other achievements of Paltrow under 30, her status as a style icon can be added – her exits were impeccable not only on the red carpet, but also in life. The dress from the 2002 Oscars is perhaps the only one of her outfits, which got into the ratings of the most unfortunate in the history of the ceremony. “The dress was called a disaster – perhaps because people found it too dark or too revealing. In short, I shocked them. And I liked it, ”the actress herself shared 11 years later, adding that she still likes the dress. However, regrets still remained – Gwyneth admitted that the styling seems unsuccessful to her: “You still had to put on a bra, make a beach style with careless curls and less flashy makeup”.

Gwyneth Paltrow’s dress could not be different – Alexander McQueen was synonymous with shocking, and the transparent top could not fail to attract attention. Halle Berry’s open dress of the same year today continues to be included in the lists of the most beautiful outfits in the history of the red carpet. But open breasts have no chance of such success – and the story of Gwyneth Paltrow’s dress is a vivid confirmation of this.