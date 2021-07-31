Halo: the Master Chief Collection PC Game Download Full Version









Halo: The Master Chief Collection is an FPS compilation of the Halo series, developed by studio 343Industries, which oversees the brand. The set debuted in 2014 on Xbox One and included the following elements: Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary, Halo 2 (also in the Anniversary version), Halo 3, and Halo 4; over time he got rich with the game Halo 3: ODST. Almost five years later, the package also appeared on personal computers, and the developers added the game Halo: Reach; then Xbox One version owners got the multiplayer content for the last of the aforementioned titles, while its story campaign and Firefox co-op module were made available as paid DLC.

Halo: The Master Chief Collection Plot

The action of the games included in Halo: The Master Chief Collection takes place in the distant future. The main hero of the series is the Master Chief, an elite earth soldier equipped with powerful armor, who is aided by the Artificial Intelligence called Cortana. The first three editions of the cycle (as well as Halo 3: ODST and Halo Reach, in which we can trace the fate of other characters) tell the story of the war waged by the people and the federation of foreign races, known as the Alliance. Halo 4, on the other hand, begins an entirely new trilogy in which the hero must face his own destiny and face the ancient race of precursors, who are a threat to the entire universe.

Halo: The Master Chief Collection Clockwork

In the games that makeup Halo: The Master Chief Collection, the action is shown from a first-person perspective (FPP). The mainstay of each of them is a story campaign divided into missions, in which we implement the tasks before us and eliminate a large number of opponents, making use of the extensive and futuristic arsenal. The fun is diversified by the possibility of using a wide range of combat vehicles, led by the iconic Warthog.

Game modes

In addition to the story campaign, which can be completed alone or in cooperation mode, each of the games that make up Halo: The Master Chief Collection has a competitive multiplayer mode, which contains all the arenas that have appeared in a given production. In the case of Halo 2, players can choose whether they prefer to play on all the original maps, slightly updated, or on selected arenas, but completely graphically modified.

Technical details

All productions in the Halo: The Master Chief Collection compilation operate at sixty frames per second. Halo 2, which has been updated for graphics, especially stands out against them; As in Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary, players can switch at any time between the original version and the modernized version of the link.

It’s worth noting that on personal computers, individual elements of the set were made available gradually, starting with Halo Reach, which is a prequel to the next installments in the cycle.

Title: Halo: The Master Chief Collection

Genre: Action

Languages: ES / ENG / MULTi

Halo: The Master Chief Collection minimum requirements:

OS: Windows 7

Processor : AMD Phenom II X4 960T; Intel i3550

Graphics: AMD HD 6850; NVIDIA GeForce GTS 450

DirectX : Version 11

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 20 GB available space

Additional Notes: Direct3D feature Level 11.1

Halo: The Master Chief Collection Recommended Requirements:

OS: Win 10 64

Processor : Intel Core i7-4770K 4-Core 3.5GHz / AMD FX-9590

Graphics: AMD Radeon R9 FURY X 4GB or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 980 Ti 6GB

Memory : 16 GB RAM

Storage: 40 GB Hard drive space

