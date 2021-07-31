Saturday, July 31, 2021
More
    HomeNews
    Cornelius Chandler

    Latest Posts

    How the actors of “Harry Potter” have changed since the release of the first film about the wizard boy




    The first film about the adventures of a young wizard and his friends was released back in 2001, making Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint the most popular children, first in the UK and then around the world. Today we will look at how the heroes of cult films have changed since the beginning of the 2000s and we will be a little nostalgic.

    ADVERTISING – CONTINUED BELOW

    Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter), 31

    Daniel Radcliffe then and now

    Daniel Radcliffe then and now Legion-Media

    Emma Watson (Hermione), 31 years old

    ADVERTISING – CONTINUED BELOW

    Emma Watson then and now

    Emma Watson then and now Legion-Media

    Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley), 32

    Rupert Grint then and now

    Rupert Grint then and now Legion-Media

    ADVERTISING – CONTINUED BELOW

    Bonnie Wright (Ginny Weasley), 30

    Bonnie Wright then and now

    Bonnie Wright then and now Legion-Media

    Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy), 33

    Tom Felton then and now

    Tom Felton then and now Legion-Media

    ADVERTISING – CONTINUED BELOW

    Matthew Lewis (Neville Longbottom), 31

    Matthew Lewis then and now

    Matthew Lewis then and now Legion-Media

    Robert Pattinson (Cedric Diggory), 34




    Robert Pattinson then and now

    Robert Pattinson then and now Legion-Media

    ADVERTISING – CONTINUED BELOW

    Evanna Lynch (Luna Lovegood), 29

    Evanna Lynch then and now

    Evanna Lynch then and now Legion-Media

    Robbie Coltrane (Rubeus Hagrid), 71

    Robbie Coltrane then and now

    Robbie Coltrane then and now Legion-Media

    ADVERTISING – CONTINUED BELOW

    Jason Isaacs (Lucius Malfoy) 57 years old

    Jason Isaacs then and now

    Jason Isaacs then and now Legion-Media

    Michael Gambon (Albus Dumbledore), 80

    Michael Gambon then and now

    Michael Gambon then and now Legion-Media

    ADVERTISING – CONTINUED BELOW

    Maggie Smith (Minerva McGonagall), 86

    Maggie Smith then and now

    Maggie Smith then and now Legion-Media

    Rafe Fiennes (Voldemort), 58

    Rafe Fiennes then and now

    Rafe Fiennes then and now Legion-Media




    Cornelius Chandler

    RELATED ARTICLES

    Latest Posts

    Don't Miss

    Stay in touch

    To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

    Hollywood

    Music

    Beauty

    Fashion

    Stay in touch

    To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

    Contact us