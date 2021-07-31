How the actors of “Harry Potter” have changed since the release of the first film about the wizard boy

The first film about the adventures of a young wizard and his friends was released back in 2001, making Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint the most popular children, first in the UK and then around the world. Today we will look at how the heroes of cult films have changed since the beginning of the 2000s and we will be a little nostalgic.
Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter), 31
Emma Watson (Hermione), 31 years old
Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley), 32
Bonnie Wright (Ginny Weasley), 30
Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy), 33
Matthew Lewis (Neville Longbottom), 31
Robert Pattinson (Cedric Diggory), 34
Evanna Lynch (Luna Lovegood), 29
Robbie Coltrane (Rubeus Hagrid), 71
Jason Isaacs (Lucius Malfoy) 57 years old
Michael Gambon (Albus Dumbledore), 80
Maggie Smith (Minerva McGonagall), 86
Rafe Fiennes (Voldemort), 58