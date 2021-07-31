Jason Sudeikis first spoke about breaking up with Olivia Wilde

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis

Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde announced their separation after eight years of relationship back in November last year and have not given any comments since then. The other day, 45-year-old Sudeikis for the first time openly spoke about his breakup with 37-year-old Olivia, who is the mother of his two children: seven-year-old son Otis and four-year-old daughter Daisy.

Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde

The actor of the TV series “Ted Lasso” touched on this topic in the August issue of the American GQ, on the cover of which he appeared. When asked about the breakup, Jason answered philosophically. In his response, Sudeikis admitted that he is still trying to understand the true meaning of their separation, thereby hinting that Olivia was the initiator of the break.

I will begin to better understand the meaning of what happened in a year, and even better – in two or five. As a result, from the book of my life it will first turn into a chapter, and then into a paragraph, line, word, and from it into simple scribbles,

– analyzed the actor parting with Olivia Wilde.

Jason Sudeikis

Indirectly, Sudeikis confirmed that the separation was a complete surprise for him. Insiders said that for a long time he could not realize what had happened and was very upset by the breakup. But Olivia Wilde, two months after breaking up with Jason, began dating singer Harry Styles – due to the fact that the actress so quickly entered into a new romantic relationship, she was accused of cheating on her partner: allegedly because of Harry, who is younger than her by 10 years old, she left the groom. However, there is another opinion: friends of Sudeikis and Wilde said that Harry had nothing to do with breaking the couple. According to them, they broke up long before the official announcement of this, and Olivia’s new romance began when she had been free for some time.

In a new interview, Jason Sudeikis also analyzed how he experienced this breakup:

You are either learning something or making excuses! You take on some responsibility for everything you do, and you also try to get something out of it beyond the obvious.









Sudeikis admitted that he is proud of how he was able to overcome all the difficulties that happened to him last year. Jason also denied rumors that he appeared at the virtual Golden Globes under the influence of drugs. Recall that then Sudeikis went on the air via video link from his home and was in a sweatshirt over which he was wearing a tie, while the dress code of the award, even for virtual appearances, was strictly official. Moreover, his speech was strange and incoherent. Many viewers felt that the actor was heartbroken after breaking up with his wife and was trying to numb the pain with drugs.

I was not high or heartbroken! Yes, it sounded like “This is how I feel. I believe in a bright future.” I put on a sweatshirt because I just didn’t want to put on the damn Tom Ford suit top. No, I love the suits of this brand, it just would look strange,

– Sudeikis explained his behavior.

Recall that in February this year, rumors appeared in the press about Jason Sudeikis’ romance with 34-year-old British actress and model Keely Hazell. Insiders revealed that Jason and Keely became close during a period when he was devastated after breaking up with Olivia and sought support from friends. Apparently, Jason and Keely are still together: a couple of weeks ago, they first hit the paparazzi lenses together.

Keely Hazell