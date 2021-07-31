Kendall Jenner has publicly filed a complaint against the boyfriend of her younger sister Kylie. And that’s why!

The model is outraged by the unfair casting.















Kendall and Kylie Jenner











Rapper Travis Scott, raising 3-year-old daughter Stormi with Kylie Jenner, shared on Instagram a fragment of his new video, which very quickly gained more than six million views and 20 thousand comments. One of the most liked was Kendall Jenner’s angry message, who was embarrassed by the casting: in the video you can see dogs of the same breed as the 25-year-old supermodel.









“The fact that Pyro was not cast on the role …” – wrote an indignant Kendall, referring to her faithful friend – a black Doberman, whom she adopted three years ago. Khloe Kardashian added fuel to the fire: “Damn, damn, damn.” Travis promised to improve: “You see, when I was filming this, I definitely said that I needed to pull up Pyro. I’ll take it off for the cover. “

Kylie also commented on her lover’s post, but only used emoticons. The hip-hop artist responded to her message with emoji in the form of red hearts. They started talking about the next reunion of stars in June, when they appeared together at a charity evening in New York. Insiders later confirmed that Jenner and Scott “picked up where they left off.”